Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 142 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21,750.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,853,000 after acquiring an additional 114,623 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.91.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,065 shares of company stock worth $22,731,946. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $481.24. 999,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,826. The stock has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.83 and a twelve month high of $510.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $480.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

