Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 256 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after acquiring an additional 750,781 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,161,000 after buying an additional 218,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $586,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,476,000 after acquiring an additional 164,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.37. 62,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $126.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.35.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

