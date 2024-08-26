Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,195 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGGR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,020,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 95,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 31,034 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 924,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $34.10.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

