Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,340 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,762,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,601,000 after purchasing an additional 277,896 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,460,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,766,000 after purchasing an additional 271,025 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 583,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,256 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stericycle by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,971,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,720,000 after buying an additional 192,045 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Stericycle Price Performance

NASDAQ SRCL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.81. 197,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,561. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.