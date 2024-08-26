Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $445.23

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 445.23 ($5.79) and traded as high as GBX 502.40 ($6.53). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 483.60 ($6.28), with a volume of 7,367,318 shares.
RTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.50) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.41) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,625.00%.
In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.00) per share, with a total value of £11,517.66 ($14,965.77). 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
