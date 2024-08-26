Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $413,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 207.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $221.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.49. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.