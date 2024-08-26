Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 160 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $5.94 on Friday, reaching $430.40. 680,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,934. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.30 and a 200-day moving average of $365.36. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $430.76. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

