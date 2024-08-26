Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Tempur Sealy International worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 80.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

TPX opened at $52.69 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 135.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.