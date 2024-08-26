Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,563 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.19% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $15,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

