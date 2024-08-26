Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,053 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Voya Financial worth $17,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1,020.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,773 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 83.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,525,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,094,000 after buying an additional 644,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $11,142,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VOYA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

