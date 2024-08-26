Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,484 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of NOV worth $18,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in NOV in the first quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

