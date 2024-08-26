Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 911 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $18,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 301.1% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 630,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $207.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.23 and its 200 day moving average is $193.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.59 and a 12-month high of $223.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIT shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

