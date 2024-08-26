Robert W. Baird Boosts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $32.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHWY. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus lowered shares of Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.48.

Shares of CHWY opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. Chewy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,753,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock worth $540,973,233 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 39,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chewy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 164,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 128,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 127.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 963,540 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

