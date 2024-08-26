Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 0.9%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.30 and last traded at $68.54. 1,101,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,661,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,075 shares of company stock worth $1,556,005 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,096,000 after buying an additional 159,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,560,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,925 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Roku by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,386,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

