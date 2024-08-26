Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.68. 4,820,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,989,023. The company has a market capitalization of $464.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

