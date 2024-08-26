Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Shares Up 0.3%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.44. 74,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 170,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRW. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

