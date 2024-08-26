Sapiens International Co. (SPNS) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.29 on September 12th

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

Sapiens International has increased its dividend by an average of 53.9% annually over the last three years. Sapiens International has a payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sapiens International to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $36.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on SPNS

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.