Sather Financial Group Inc Acquires 19,183 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 10.3% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $148,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

GOOG traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $167.43. 14,260,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,309,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.