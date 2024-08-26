Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) versus Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Critical Comparison

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield pays an annual dividend of $8.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Saul Centers pays out 136.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield pays out 79.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Saul Centers and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 20.49% 16.65% 2.71% Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Saul Centers and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, as reported by MarketBeat.

Saul Centers currently has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.77%. Given Saul Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Saul Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Saul Centers and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $264.08 million 3.70 $52.69 million $1.73 23.53 Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N/A N/A N/A $11.15 6.93

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saul Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Saul Centers beats Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Company’s property operating income is generated from properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. The Group operates 72 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 38 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers. URW also has a portfolio of high-quality offices, 10 convention and exhibition venues in Paris, and a 2.5 Bn development pipeline of mainly mixed-use assets. Its 50 Bn portfolio is 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention and exhibition venues, and 2% in services (as at December 31, 2023). URW is a committed partner to major cities on urban regeneration projects, through both mixed-use development and the retrofitting of buildings to industry-leading sustainability standards. These commitments are enhanced by the Group's Better Places plan, which strives to make a positive environmental, social and economic impact on the cities and communities where URW operates. URW's stapled shares are listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor's and from a Baa2 rating from Moody's.

