Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,926,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of Schlumberger worth $751,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,352,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,712,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,797,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,122,000 after acquiring an additional 89,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,464,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,631,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,696 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,905 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

