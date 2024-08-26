Scotiabank Raises Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $39.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OHI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,056. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,379,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,478,000 after purchasing an additional 165,105 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,831,000 after acquiring an additional 272,299 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,924,000 after acquiring an additional 960,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,971,000 after acquiring an additional 143,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 124,483 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

