Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.24 and last traded at $75.24. Approximately 103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.67.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51.
Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.
