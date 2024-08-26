Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $9.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008800 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,393.58 or 1.00101735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008023 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041215 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

