SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $30.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on S. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

NYSE S traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $25.07. 1,030,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488,690. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,603,173.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,306,750.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,603,173.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $85,727.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,064 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

