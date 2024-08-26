Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $392.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.16.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $360.74. 385,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $363.13. The company has a market capitalization of $91.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.39.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,356,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after purchasing an additional 917,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $169,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.