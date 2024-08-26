ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.82 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. City State Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,654 shares. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.52 and a 200-day moving average of $165.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.