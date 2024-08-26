ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period.

ANGL stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 361,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1573 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

