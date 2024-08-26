SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Up to $28.77

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.77, but opened at $30.99. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 1,006,966 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.92.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 7.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20,293.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 103,293 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 139,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Further Reading

