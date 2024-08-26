Sound Stewardship LLC Sells 388 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Sound Stewardship LLC cut its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $179.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,486. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.41. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $180.40.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,858. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

