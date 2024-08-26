SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.71% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $17,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 153,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 22,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYV stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $78.64. The company had a trading volume of 67,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,310. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $79.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

