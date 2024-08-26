SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises about 1.4% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned about 0.81% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $24,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.49. 60,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $89.30.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

