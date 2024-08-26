Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1,181.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,121 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 32,380 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after acquiring an additional 470,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,093,000 after buying an additional 27,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.7 %

SBUX traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.02. 11,435,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,025,210. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average is $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

