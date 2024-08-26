Steve Stein Sells 5,000 Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Director Steve Stein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$50,500.00.

Steve Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Steve Stein sold 5,900 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$59,023.60.

On Friday, August 16th, Steve Stein sold 4,100 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total transaction of C$41,246.00.

Shares of TSE BDI traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,317. The firm has a market capitalization of C$598.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.68. Black Diamond Group Limited has a one year low of C$5.94 and a one year high of C$10.20.

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of C$95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4201331 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

BDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

