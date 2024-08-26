StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Avalon stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

See Also

