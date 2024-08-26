SUNDOG (SUNDOG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $76.02 Million

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. SUNDOG has a total market cap of $283.32 million and approximately $76.02 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUNDOG token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SUNDOG has traded 102.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.11 or 0.00243674 BTC.

About SUNDOG

SUNDOG was first traded on August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official website is www.sundog.meme. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 998,752,562 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.25230807 USD and is up 11.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $58,954,891.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUNDOG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUNDOG using one of the exchanges listed above.

