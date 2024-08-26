Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $11.57

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.57, but opened at $11.90. Talos Energy shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 47,620 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Talos Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 165.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $549.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Talos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 306,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,528,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,082,396. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,399,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,331,570. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 51.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

