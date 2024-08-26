Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Gap Up to $64.95

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.95, but opened at $66.90. Tempus AI shares last traded at $61.97, with a volume of 127,708 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Northwestern University bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $756,000.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

