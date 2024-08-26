TFG Advisers LLC Buys 237 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,290,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,996,553. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.94. The company has a market cap of $467.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

