The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CEO Sells $507,500.00 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Port sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.03. The company had a trading volume of 190,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,546. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $148.84.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,042,000 after buying an additional 310,182 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,620,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,031,000 after buying an additional 221,838 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,370,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 187,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after acquiring an additional 110,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

