The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $119.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,523,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $121.06.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

View Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.