The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $244,754,000 after buying an additional 916,772 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.3% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.56. 7,369,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,574,595. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $165.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.