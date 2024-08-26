Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $418.40 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $418.40 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00041697 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00013257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,659,390,284 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.