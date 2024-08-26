Thomas Robert Szoke Sells 9,506 Shares of authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Stock

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) CTO Thomas Robert Szoke sold 9,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $76,238.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Robert Szoke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Thomas Robert Szoke sold 5,000 shares of authID stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $41,500.00.

authID Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUID traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.66. 12,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,960. authID Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On authID

authID ( NASDAQ:AUID Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 6,689.18% and a negative return on equity of 204.12%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of authID in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in authID by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 171,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,667 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in authID by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,305 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in authID by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

authID Company Profile

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

