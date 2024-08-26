Tnf LLC Buys 32,755 Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Tnf LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,755 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BINC. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $163,937,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,802,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2,120.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,023,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 33,255.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,737,000.

BINC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 413,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,298. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

