Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $19.41 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $5.69 or 0.00008887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $19.41 billion and approximately $1.54 billion worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,963.22 or 0.99976808 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008169 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012170 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00060850 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,085,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,039,748.72777 with 2,527,192,089.8932157 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.73799018 USD and is down -14.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 526 active market(s) with $1,759,568,896.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.