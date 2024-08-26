Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 48,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

General Mills Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.83. 1,957,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,006. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

