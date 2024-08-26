Tower Bridge Advisors Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 14.1% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.91. 1,126,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,165. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

