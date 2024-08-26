Travis Boersma Sells 800 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 466,828 shares in the company, valued at $14,938,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $9,585,687.60.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BROS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.56. 2,125,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BROS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

