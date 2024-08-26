Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous final dividend of $0.17.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy Ford sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.28 ($8.29), for a total transaction of A$499,285.63 ($337,355.15). 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

