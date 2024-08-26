Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,431. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.14. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. CME Group’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.27.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

